American Century Companies Inc. Sells 51,337 Shares of Aflac Incorporated $AFL

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $19,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Aflac by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aflac by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 824,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,333,000 after purchasing an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Aflac by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 397.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Aflac by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $102,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AFL opened at $108.3520 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.84. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Aflac from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.15.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

