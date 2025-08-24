American Century Companies Inc. Sells 73,393 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. $DCOM

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 73,393 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $19,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $4,850,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 505.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,631 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $51,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,327.36. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85 and a beta of 1.16. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.08 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 6.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a yield of 496.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.