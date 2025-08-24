American Century Companies Inc. Sells 771,512 Shares of Urban Edge Properties $UE

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 43.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,017,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 771,512 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 39,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 46,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 23,869 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $20.7830 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.