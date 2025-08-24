American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.75% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 25,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research raised Pediatrix Medical Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE:MD opened at $16.9730 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The business had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

