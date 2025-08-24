American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $107,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares in the company, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $134.6320 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.73 and a 12-month high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

