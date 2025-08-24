Analyzing PYXUS INTERNATIONAL (OTCMKTS:PYYX) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmmi and PYXUS INTERNATIONAL”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmmi $64.13 million 0.03 -$4.66 million N/A N/A PYXUS INTERNATIONAL $119.15 million 0.85 $15.17 million ($0.20) -20.50

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL has higher revenue and earnings than Farmmi.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmmi N/A N/A N/A PYXUS INTERNATIONAL -0.23% -3.32% -0.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Farmmi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Farmmi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of PYXUS INTERNATIONAL shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

About PYXUS INTERNATIONAL

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

