Antony Ressler Sells 63,378 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 63,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $11,293,325.82. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,838,651 shares in the company, valued at $327,629,221.69. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5%

Ares Management stock opened at $180.8550 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.93.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

