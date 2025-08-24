Antony Ressler Sells 97,971 Shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 97,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $17,478,026.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,902,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,321,973.60. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.93. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ares Management

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ares Management

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.