Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF) vs. Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Head to Head Survey

Aoxin Tianli Group (OTCMKTS:BIQIF – Get Free Report) and Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods 1.45% 7.49% 3.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aoxin Tianli Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tyson Foods $53.31 billion 0.38 $800.00 million $2.20 26.18

Tyson Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aoxin Tianli Group and Tyson Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aoxin Tianli Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Tyson Foods 0 12 2 0 2.14

Tyson Foods has a consensus price target of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.36%. Given Tyson Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tyson Foods is more favorable than Aoxin Tianli Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Aoxin Tianli Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tyson Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aoxin Tianli Group has a beta of 36.53, indicating that its stock price is 3,553% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tyson Foods has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tyson Foods beats Aoxin Tianli Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

BIQI International Holding Corporation engages in the energy, health, and other investment activities. The company was formerly known as Renmin Tianli Group, Inc. and changed its name to BIQI International Holding Corporation in January 2019. BIQI International Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock. It also manufactures and markets frozen and refrigerated food products, including ready-to-eat sandwiches, flame-grilled hamburgers, Philly steaks, pepperoni, bacon, breakfast sausage, turkey, lunchmeat, hot dogs, flour and corn tortilla products, appetizers, snacks, prepared meals, ethnic foods, side dishes, meat dishes, breadsticks, and processed meats under the Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair brands. The company sells its products through its sales staff to grocery retailers, grocery wholesalers, meat distributors, warehouse club stores, military commissaries, industrial food processing companies, chain restaurants or their distributors, live markets, international export companies, and domestic distributors who serve restaurants and food service operations, such as plant and school cafeterias, convenience stores, hospitals, and other vendors, as well as through independent brokers and trading companies. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas.

