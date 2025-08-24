Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) CEO Sells $7,000,070.66 in Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total value of $7,000,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $266.5730 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.31 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.61%.Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.000-10.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

