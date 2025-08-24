AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Stock Holdings Decreased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE ATR opened at $141.4070 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.85 and a 12-month high of $178.03.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $255,312.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,135.52. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ATR shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

