Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells $19,144,820.10 in Stock

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) Chairman Antony Ressler sold 105,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.65, for a total value of $19,144,820.10. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,733,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,846,134.05. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:ARES opened at $180.8550 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Corporation has a one year low of $110.63 and a one year high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.93.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.96%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARES

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $291,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3,250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 70,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,940 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.