Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Head to Head Comparison

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) and Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arlo Technologies and Informatica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Informatica 0 16 0 0 2.00

Arlo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Informatica has a consensus price target of $23.6667, suggesting a potential downside of 4.36%. Given Arlo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arlo Technologies is more favorable than Informatica.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -1.38% -6.69% -2.29% Informatica -0.45% 4.64% 2.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Informatica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Arlo Technologies and Informatica”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $510.89 million 3.58 -$30.50 million ($0.07) -250.51 Informatica $1.64 billion 4.57 $9.93 million ($0.04) -618.63

Informatica has higher revenue and earnings than Arlo Technologies. Informatica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arlo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Arlo Technologies has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Informatica has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Informatica shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Arlo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Informatica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Informatica beats Arlo Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera. It provides security system accessories, charging accessories, and mounts. In addition, the company offers Arlo Secure subscriptions, including emergency response secure plus plan; 2K secure plan and 4K secure plus plan cloud-based video recording; unlimited cameras; advanced object detection; smart interactive notifications; smoke and CO alarm detection; cloud-based activity zone; call a friend; and 24/7 priority support and professional monitoring services; Arlo Total Security, a subscription which provides 24/7 professional monitoring and security hardware; Arlo Safe, a personal safety app that offers one-touch emergency response, family safety, and crash detection and response services; and Arlo SmartCloud, a SaaS solution that delivers security cloud services for business. It sells its products through retailers, wholesale distributors, broadcast channels, wireless carriers, and security solution providers, as well as through its website. Arlo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc. develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data. The company's platform also includes customer and business 360 application that allow business analysts to create 360-degree views of business data domains like customer, product, supplier, reference, and finance with simplified business user experiences; data catalog products that enables customers to quickly find, access, and understand enterprise data using a simple Google-like search experience; governance and privacy products that help users define policies, govern data, and ensure compliance with industry and corporate policies; and a data marketplace that delivers cloud shopping experience for data consumers and enables data sharing and AI models across organizations to facilitate data-driven decision making. It also offers maintenance and professional services. The company sells its products through its direct sales team. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

