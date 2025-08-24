Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AHH. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Armada Hoffler Properties from $12.25 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

Shares of AHH opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $738.06 million, a P/E ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 8.66. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 4.39%. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 466.67%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

