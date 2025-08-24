Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 79.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $195.00 price objective on Armstrong World Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $197.3040 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $198.54. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is presently 18.20%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

