Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,386 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,414,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 618,887 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,948 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 40,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 654,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 456,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BATRK shares. Citigroup raised Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 300,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,660,601.50. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Plant sold 69,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 205,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,499. The trade was a 25.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,605 shares of company stock valued at $9,214,527. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $44.99 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

