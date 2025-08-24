aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $5.11. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 1,340,470 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATYR. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATYR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,677,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,098,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,170,276 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,231,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $524.25 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.94.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

