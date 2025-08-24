Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) vs. Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.8% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Autonomix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autonomix Medical N/A -172.93% -133.39% Rapid Micro Biosystems -145.63% -63.07% -48.33%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autonomix Medical N/A N/A -$11.41 million ($5.74) -0.18 Rapid Micro Biosystems $28.05 million 4.45 -$46.89 million ($1.01) -2.82

This table compares Autonomix Medical and Rapid Micro Biosystems”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autonomix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid Micro Biosystems. Rapid Micro Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autonomix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autonomix Medical and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autonomix Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 0 1 1 3.50

Autonomix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,533.66%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.70%. Given Autonomix Medical’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Autonomix Medical is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Volatility & Risk

Autonomix Medical has a beta of -2.96, suggesting that its share price is 396% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid Micro Biosystems has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Autonomix Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc., a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services. Its platform automates and modernizes the manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows for therapeutic modalities, such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company also provides onsite technical training services. Its solutions are used in environmental monitoring, water, bioburden, and sterility release testing applications. In addition, the company offers RMBNucleus software for the Growth Direct system; RMBNucleus Mold Alarm signals at the first sign of mold detection; RMBNucleus Central Manager portal streamlines coordination of multiple instruments; and Growth Direct LIMS connection software. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. was formerly known as Genomic Profiling Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. in January 2007. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

