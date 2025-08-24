AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 161,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.6250 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.02 and a 200 day moving average of $205.30. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.40 and a 12 month high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This trade represents a 25.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total value of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Featured Articles

