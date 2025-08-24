Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 678.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 76.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 132.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.70.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $53.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. This trade represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

