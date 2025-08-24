BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Sells $12,200,000.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $12,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,707,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,654,826. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 500,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $11,300,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 1,000,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $23,800,000.00.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.90 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.31). BioLife Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 million. BioLife Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 126,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 547.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 448,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stephens began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded BioLife Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.