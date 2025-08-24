Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching – August 21st

Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, IREN, Riot Platforms, and Bullish are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their business from bitcoin, whether by mining the cryptocurrency, holding it on their balance sheets, or providing related infrastructure and services. Investing in these stocks allows holders to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and network growth without owning the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

TeraWulf (WULF)

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Bullish (BLSH)

Bullish is an institutionally focused global digital asset platform that provides market infrastructure and information services. Our objective is to provide mission critical products and services that are designed to help institutions grow their businesses, empower individual customers, and drive the adoption of stablecoins, digital assets, and blockchain technology.

