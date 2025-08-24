BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust $BDJ Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,642,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $31,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,096,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,097 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 644,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,126,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 513,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 185,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.6%

BDJ stock opened at $8.9850 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

