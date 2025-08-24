Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) and Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Head to Head Review

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and Boise Cascade, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 3 1 0 2.25 Boise Cascade 0 3 4 0 2.57

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.20%. Boise Cascade has a consensus target price of $112.8333, suggesting a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Boise Cascade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boise Cascade is more favorable than Rayonier.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Rayonier has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Boise Cascade has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rayonier and Boise Cascade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 68.53% 3.39% 1.91% Boise Cascade 4.00% 12.26% 7.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and Boise Cascade”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.26 billion 3.31 $359.15 million $4.95 5.48 Boise Cascade $6.56 billion 0.52 $376.35 million $6.81 13.38

Boise Cascade has higher revenue and earnings than Rayonier. Rayonier is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boise Cascade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Boise Cascade shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Boise Cascade shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Rayonier pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Boise Cascade pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rayonier pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Boise Cascade pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Boise Cascade has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Boise Cascade beats Rayonier on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About Boise Cascade

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards. The Building Materials Distribution segment distributes a line of building materials, including oriented strand boards, plywood, and lumber; general line items, such as siding, composite decking, doors, metal products, insulation, and roofing; and engineered wood products. It markets and sells its products to dealers, home improvement centers, wholesalers, specialty distributors, and industrial converters for use in the construction of new residential housing, repair-and-remodeling of existing housing, construction of light industrial and commercial buildings, and other industrial applications. Boise Cascade Company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.