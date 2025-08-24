Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,907 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Boot Barn worth $35,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,058,000 after acquiring an additional 179,710 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 734,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,856,000 after acquiring an additional 494,523 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,413 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 465,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,039,000 after acquiring an additional 158,195 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 457,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

Shares of BOOT opened at $173.5020 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.33. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.17 and a 1 year high of $183.60.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $504.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Boot Barn has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.270 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

