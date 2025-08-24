BrightSpire Capital, Inc. $BRSP Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 309.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 56,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 301,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 97,175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 536,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 64,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,263 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $5.7750 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $750.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -290.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

