Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Target Price at $55.46

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.6250.

CART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Maplebear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Maplebear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Get Maplebear alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CART

Maplebear Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CART opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Maplebear has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 66,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $3,328,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,291,904.45. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Grosvenor L.P. Gcm sold 4,864,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $232,268,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,975,327 shares of company stock valued at $237,736,848 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $169,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $151,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Maplebear by 62.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,559 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,108,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maplebear in the second quarter worth approximately $97,351,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.