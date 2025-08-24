Brookline Bancorp, Inc. $BRKL Stock Position Reduced by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,130 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 61,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 50,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Janytra M. Brooks sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $38,683.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,630.16. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookline Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.91. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.