Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 2,518 Shares of STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 1,564.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of STAAR Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical Company has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

STAAR Surgical declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

