Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 396 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 440.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 729.1% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 85,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 143.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 140,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 82,851 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,203,000 after buying an additional 110,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Pinnacle West Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PNW opened at $91.2920 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $81.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.47.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.58. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 10.96%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 73.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Jacob Tetlow sold 6,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $600,035.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172.72. The trade was a 99.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

