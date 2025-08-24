Brooklyn Investment Group Acquires 637 Shares of Cabot Corporation $CBT

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 1,553.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Cabot were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 1,346.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cabot by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of CBT stock opened at $83.0020 on Friday. Cabot Corporation has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Cabot had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.29 million. Cabot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cabot Corporation will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 114,436 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $9,072,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 361,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,661,147.04. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

