Brooklyn Investment Group Boosts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 358.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.18.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

