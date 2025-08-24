Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 157 Shares of Cable One, Inc. $CABO

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Cable One were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Stock Up 6.8%

Cable One stock opened at $163.5640 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $920.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $117.54 and a one year high of $436.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by ($5.00). The company had revenue of $381.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.18%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $279.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cable One

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $148.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $532,652. This represents a 7.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.