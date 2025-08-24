Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 1,837 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. $HIMS

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 26,242.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 128,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $5,773,402.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 89,521 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,816.26. This trade represents a 58.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $3,214,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 169,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,105,385.20. The trade was a 26.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,396,090 shares of company stock valued at $71,927,627 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $44.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.08. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $72.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.06 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

