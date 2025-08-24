Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 2,077 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 9,030.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $52,679,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 25.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,627,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,911,000 after acquiring an additional 741,765 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $19,737,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,785,000 after acquiring an additional 281,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,981,000 after purchasing an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.8%

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $28.9540 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.87. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

