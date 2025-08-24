Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 2,325 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 218.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.21.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of CNH opened at $12.3750 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.54. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.