Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 67 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 258.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 105.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $281.0630 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,118.56. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $390.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.