Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 883 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 292.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,410,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,925,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,462,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,888,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 443,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $58.2880 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PSTG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 198,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $11,988,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,160,000. The trade was a 28.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $619,330.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.90. The trade was a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 446,794 shares of company stock worth $26,641,913 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

