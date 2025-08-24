Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Shares in Apogee Therapeutics Inc. $APGE

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 1,963.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 75,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 72,174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ APGE opened at $38.27 on Friday. Apogee Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $63.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts anticipate that Apogee Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APGE. Zacks Research lowered shares of Apogee Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $102,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 236,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,393.94. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,540 shares of company stock valued at $658,625. Corporate insiders own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

