Brooklyn Investment Group Buys New Stake in 3D Systems Corporation $DDD

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,289 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 703.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

DDD stock opened at $2.0950 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. 3D Systems Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

