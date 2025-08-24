Brooklyn Investment Group Buys Shares of 641 GMS Inc. $GMS

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after buying an additional 1,085,551 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 933,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,287,000 after buying an additional 212,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,476,000 after buying an additional 189,760 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $7,813,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 17.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 636,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 94,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on GMS from $95.20 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on GMS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

NYSE:GMS opened at $109.8950 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $110.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.76.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.09%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total transaction of $541,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,108.50. This trade represents a 17.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 179,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $19,713,586.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,646,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,244,280.90. This represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,627 shares of company stock valued at $37,808,097 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

