Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 66.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

CRBG opened at $34.9140 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.41. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

