Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in argenex SE $ARGX

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in argenex were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in argenex by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in argenex by 56.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in argenex during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in argenex during the first quarter valued at $76,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenex Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $660.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.39. argenex SE has a 12 month low of $510.05 and a 12 month high of $696.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $595.18 and its 200 day moving average is $597.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $866.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.82 million. argenex had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on argenex from $1,060.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on argenex from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price objective on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eighteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $746.81.

argenex Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

