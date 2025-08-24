Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Embecta Corp. $EMBC

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 1,164.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Embecta were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Embecta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 111,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMBC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Embecta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $25.00 price target on Embecta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. Embecta had a net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Embecta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-2.950 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Embecta’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

