Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 107,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 219,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 106,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,933,278 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,574,000 after purchasing an additional 216,387 shares during the period. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 86,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WDC. TD Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.39.

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 5,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $426,827.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 154,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,820.54. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock worth $1,485,812 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $78.80. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.540-1.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

