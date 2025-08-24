Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. $DEI

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 9,036.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,437,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,234,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,268,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,108,000 after buying an additional 514,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 9.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,747,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,964,000 after buying an additional 153,842 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,111,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,636,000 after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 833,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,335,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.5490 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $252.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 345.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.78.

View Our Latest Report on DEI

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.