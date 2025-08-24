Brooklyn Investment Group Grows Stock Position in The AES Corporation $AES

Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in AES were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,627,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,571,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AES by 30.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,790,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,149 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,327,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AES by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AES from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AES from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AES Price Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $13.4650 on Friday. The AES Corporation has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.48.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. AES had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 8.42%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. AES’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

