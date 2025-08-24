Brooklyn Investment Group Has $44,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Brooklyn Investment Group trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPG. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $114.0530 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $137.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

