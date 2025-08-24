Brooklyn Investment Group Has $46,000 Stock Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Carlyle Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $64.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.69.

Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 40.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CG shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 202,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $13,013,383.38. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 753,255 shares in the company, valued at $48,381,568.65. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

