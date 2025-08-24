Brooklyn Investment Group Has $48,000 Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2,506.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $133.1740 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $164.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Thiers sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,530,257.72. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,700 shares of company stock worth $3,798,885. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MHK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

